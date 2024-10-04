AQR Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 561,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 36,711 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Luxfer were worth $6,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXFR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Luxfer by 188.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,685,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,856 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Luxfer by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 899,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,422,000 after buying an additional 169,015 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Luxfer by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 512,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,940,000 after acquiring an additional 61,475 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Luxfer by 17.4% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 287,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,335,000 after acquiring an additional 42,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Luxfer in the first quarter worth $2,841,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Luxfer alerts:

Luxfer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LXFR opened at $12.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.51 and a 200-day moving average of $11.35. The stock has a market cap of $347.34 million, a PE ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.39. Luxfer Holdings PLC has a fifty-two week low of $7.55 and a fifty-two week high of $13.52.

Luxfer Dividend Announcement

Luxfer ( NYSE:LXFR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Luxfer had a positive return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 1.28%. The business had revenue of $99.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.70 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Luxfer Holdings PLC will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. Luxfer’s payout ratio is 47.71%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Graham Wardlow sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total value of $70,395.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,008 shares in the company, valued at $314,156.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Luxfer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and first response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial applications. The company operates through three segments: Elektron, Gas Cylinders, and graphic Arts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LXFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Luxfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luxfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.