AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 138,295 Shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 284,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 138,295 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Cousins Properties worth $6,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 130.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 3,236.7% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Cousins Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CUZ opened at $28.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.92. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 1 year low of $17.40 and a 1 year high of $30.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 58.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Cousins Properties Announces Dividend

Cousins Properties ( NYSE:CUZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.61). Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 1.31% and a net margin of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $212.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.18 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 261.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CUZ shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cousins Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cousins Properties news, CAO Jeffrey D. Symes sold 5,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.13, for a total transaction of $168,695.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,529 shares in the company, valued at $352,440.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

