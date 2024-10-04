AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 28,843 Shares of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Free Report) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 342,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,843 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Central Pacific Financial were worth $7,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CPF. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 6.0% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 59,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 149.4% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 34,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 20,571 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 13,609 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Central Pacific Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $297,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 550,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,668,000 after acquiring an additional 19,247 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

Central Pacific Financial Trading Down 0.9 %

CPF stock opened at $27.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.76. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $14.69 and a fifty-two week high of $29.55. The firm has a market cap of $753.12 million, a PE ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Central Pacific Financial Announces Dividend

Central Pacific Financial ( NYSE:CPF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $87.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.74 million. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 11.36%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.73%.

Insider Transactions at Central Pacific Financial

In related news, Director Agnes Catherine Ngo sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total transaction of $75,559.11. Following the sale, the director now owns 75,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,708,343.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Central Pacific Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, savings and time deposits, cash management and digital banking, trust, and retail brokerage services, as well as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

