AQR Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 95,645 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Belden were worth $7,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Belden by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Belden by 16.3% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Belden by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Belden by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Belden by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Belden

In related news, SVP Brian Edward Anderson sold 6,556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total transaction of $658,615.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,298,001.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Nancy E. Calderon sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.98, for a total transaction of $239,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,954 shares in the company, valued at $667,444.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian Edward Anderson sold 6,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total value of $658,615.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,298,001.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,137 shares of company stock valued at $1,095,457 over the last three months. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Belden Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:BDC opened at $115.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 1.07. Belden Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.54 and a 52-week high of $118.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.14. Belden had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The company had revenue of $604.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Belden Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Belden Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Belden’s payout ratio is 3.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BDC. Benchmark lifted their price target on Belden from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Belden in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Belden from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Belden currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.00.

About Belden

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber to the home, and building automation.

