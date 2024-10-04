Aquis Exchange (LON:AQX) Shares Up 4.9% – What’s Next?

Aquis Exchange PLC (LON:AQX – Get Free Report) shares were up 4.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 388 ($5.19) and last traded at GBX 388 ($5.19). Approximately 270 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 29,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 370 ($4.95).
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 960 ($12.84) price objective on shares of Aquis Exchange in a research note on Thursday, September 12th.
Aquis Exchange PLC operates as a multilateral trading facility in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Aquis Exchange, Aquis Stock Exchange, and Aquis Technologies. The company offers a trading platform with a subscription-based pricing model based on electronic messaging traffic; data services to third party vendors; and access for clients to trade in stocks and ETFs across European markets, as well as licenses its exchange related technology to various international financial services clients across various asset classes.
