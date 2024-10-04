ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.38 and traded as low as $16.69. ARC Resources shares last traded at $17.50, with a volume of 13,614 shares changing hands.

ARC Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.13.

Get ARC Resources alerts:

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $842.85 million for the quarter. ARC Resources had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 22.19%.

ARC Resources Increases Dividend

ARC Resources Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1251 per share. This is a boost from ARC Resources’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.96%. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.78%.

(Get Free Report)

ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the acquiring and developing crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney basin located in Alberta and northeast British Columbia. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.