Arcadium Lithium (NYSE:ALTM) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Arcadium Lithium plc (NYSE:ALTM – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.80, but opened at $2.98. Arcadium Lithium shares last traded at $3.11, with a volume of 3,288,999 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALTM. UBS Group upgraded shares of Arcadium Lithium to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Arcadium Lithium to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th.

Arcadium Lithium Trading Up 10.7 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.61.

Arcadium Lithium (NYSE:ALTM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The company had revenue of $254.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.63 million.

About Arcadium Lithium

Arcadium Lithium plc engages in the production of lithium chemicals products in the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It offers battery-grade lithium hydroxide, lithium carbonate, butyllithium and high purity lithium metal for electric vehicles, electronics, agricultural, industrial, greases, polymers, pharmaceutical, battery, and aerospace applications.

