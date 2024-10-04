Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $115.03 and last traded at $114.89, with a volume of 894762 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $112.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACGL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.73.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $107.11 and its 200 day moving average is $100.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 35.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Francois Morin sold 11,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total value of $1,174,191.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,723,476.34. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arch Capital Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACGL. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

