Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Free Report) by 20.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,587 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 11,156 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Arch Resources were worth $6,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 94.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,986 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 6,778 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 182,870 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,345,000 after buying an additional 16,273 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Arch Resources in the first quarter worth about $2,892,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arch Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $2,428,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arch Resources by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,061,209 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $342,037,000 after acquiring an additional 219,094 shares in the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arch Resources stock opened at $135.06 on Friday. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.44 and a 12 month high of $187.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.99.

Arch Resources ( NYSE:ARCH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The energy company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.50). Arch Resources had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $608.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 10.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.88%.

ARCH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Arch Resources from $198.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arch Resources in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Arch Resources in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arch Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.75.

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and sale of metallurgical products. It operates in two segments, Metallurgical and Thermal. The company operates active mines. It owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases of coal land in Ohio, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Wyoming, Kentucky, Montana, Pennsylvania, Colorado, and Illinois; and smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

