Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Shares Down 3.4% – What’s Next?

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $23.88 and last traded at $23.91. 60,185 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 486,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARCT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Leerink Partners started coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Partnrs raised Arcturus Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.40.

Get Arcturus Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ARCT

Arcturus Therapeutics Trading Down 4.0 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.03 and a 200-day moving average of $26.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $639.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 2.60.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.85) by $1.21. The firm had revenue of $49.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.00 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 25.47% and a negative net margin of 41.21%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.98) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -2.6 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Arcturus Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARCT. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 10.5% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 4,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 2.5% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 5.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,004 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.