Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.74.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $3.95 to $4.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $3.75 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ardagh Metal Packaging

Ardagh Metal Packaging Stock Down 1.1 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Catalina Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the first quarter worth $42,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 34.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,009 shares during the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the second quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. 16.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMBP stock opened at $3.67 on Friday. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a twelve month low of $2.57 and a twelve month high of $4.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.54 and a 200 day moving average of $3.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.21.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a positive return on equity of 114.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ardagh Metal Packaging will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s payout ratio is -285.71%.

About Ardagh Metal Packaging

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies consumer metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine.

