Argent BioPharma (LON:MXC) Trading 4.8% Higher – Here’s Why

Argent BioPharma Limited (LON:MXC – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 22 ($0.29) and last traded at GBX 22 ($0.29). Approximately 264 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 26,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21 ($0.28).
Argent BioPharma Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of £9.65 million, a PE ratio of -13.25 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 22 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 21.47.
About Argent BioPharma
MGC Pharmaceuticals Limited provides phytomedicines worldwide. The company produces and supplies medicinal cannabis products; and non-cannabis phytomedicines. Its principal product candidates include CimetrA, which is in phase III clinical trial for the symptomatic treatment of early COVID-19; CannEpil, a phase IIb cannabis-based therapy for drug-resistant Epilepsy; and CogniCann that is in phase II clinical trial for the symptomatic relief of Dementia.
