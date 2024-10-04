argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of argenx from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of argenx from $478.00 to $533.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 price target on shares of argenx in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of argenx from $519.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of argenx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $546.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $543.28.

Shares of ARGX stock opened at $542.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.93 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $525.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $442.04. argenx has a one year low of $327.73 and a one year high of $554.74.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $1.34. The company had revenue of $489.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.66 million. argenx had a negative net margin of 12.31% and a negative return on equity of 7.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.69) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that argenx will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in argenx by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,504,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,167,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830,651 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in argenx by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,216,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,690,000 after acquiring an additional 439,889 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in argenx by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,234,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,666,000 after acquiring an additional 234,567 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP boosted its holdings in argenx by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 667,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,821,000 after acquiring an additional 160,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in argenx by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 596,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,766,000 after acquiring an additional 159,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren’s syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

