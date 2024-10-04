argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $542.99, but opened at $531.78. argenx shares last traded at $531.37, with a volume of 76,753 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARGX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $607.00 price objective (up previously from $535.00) on shares of argenx in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on argenx from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on argenx from $522.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on argenx from $504.00 to $533.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of argenx from $500.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $543.28.

argenx Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $31.24 billion, a PE ratio of -95.93 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $525.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $442.04.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $1.34. argenx had a negative return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $489.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.69) earnings per share. Analysts expect that argenx SE will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On argenx

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of argenx in the 2nd quarter worth $755,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of argenx by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 617,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,535,000 after acquiring an additional 21,189 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in argenx during the second quarter valued at $6,709,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of argenx by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of argenx by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 28,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,174,000 after buying an additional 11,642 shares during the period. 60.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren’s syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Further Reading

