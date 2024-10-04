Argo Blockchain (LON:ARB) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Shares of Argo Blockchain plc (LON:ARB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 4.88 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 8.95 ($0.12), with a volume of 3329917 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.60 ($0.12).
Argo Blockchain Price Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 9.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 10.49. The firm has a market cap of £56.95 million, a P/E ratio of -123.14 and a beta of 3.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 669.76.
About Argo Blockchain
Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for complex cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.
