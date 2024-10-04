Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after TD Securities raised their price target on the stock from C$50.00 to C$60.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Aritzia traded as high as C$51.75 and last traded at C$51.72, with a volume of 171345 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$50.27.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Aritzia from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$41.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$47.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$42.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Aritzia from C$46.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aritzia presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$52.38.

In other Aritzia news, Director Jennifer Wong sold 11,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$47.75, for a total value of C$563,450.00. In related news, Senior Officer Karen Kwan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$47.70, for a total value of C$477,000.00. Also, Director Jennifer Wong sold 11,800 shares of Aritzia stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$47.75, for a total value of C$563,450.00. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.38. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$45.98 and its 200 day moving average price is C$40.18.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.03. Aritzia had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 3.26%. The business had revenue of C$498.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$487.16 million. Analysts forecast that Aritzia Inc. will post 1.8012959 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells apparels and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers activewear, blazers and suiting, bodysuits, denim, dresses, jackets and coats, jumpsuits and rompers, leggings and bike shorts, pants, shirts and blouses, shorts, skirts, sweaters, and sweatpants, sweatshirts, hoodies, and sweats, as well as t-shirts, tops, intimates, bra tops, leaotards.

