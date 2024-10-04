ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) Position Raised by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Free Report) by 18.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ARKW. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $177,000.

Get ARK Next Generation Internation ETF alerts:

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA ARKW opened at $82.23 on Friday. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 1 year low of $49.92 and a 1 year high of $86.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.77 and a beta of 2.04.

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund with a broad mandate to invest in companies its managers have identified as benefiting from an infrastructure shift away from hardware and software toward cloud and mobile.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.