Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $95.98 and traded as low as $95.25. Arkema shares last traded at $96.01, with a volume of 4,158 shares trading hands.

Arkema Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.27.

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter. Arkema had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 8.18%. On average, research analysts forecast that Arkema S.A. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Arkema

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials and Coating Solutions, and Intermediates. The Adhesive Solutions segment provides solutions for construction, renovation of buildings, DIY, durable goods, and packaging and non-woven applications; and supplies technologies used in building activities for businesses and individuals, including sealants, tiles, flooring adhesives and waterproofing systems, and technologies used in industry, which include automotive, textiles, glazing, flexible and rigid packaging, and hygiene markets.

