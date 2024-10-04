Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) Director Acquires $48,825.00 in Stock

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Get Free Report) Director Dennis H. Gartman acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.85 per share, for a total transaction of $48,825.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,566.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

AHH traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $10.81. The company had a trading volume of 240,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,694. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.74 and a 200-day moving average of $11.23. The company has a market capitalization of $959.74 million, a P/E ratio of 118.89 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 7.49, a quick ratio of 7.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $13.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.59%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 911.11%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 446.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,790 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 261.2% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 12,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 9,339 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AHH shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from $12.75 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th.

Armada Hoffler (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality retail, office, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

