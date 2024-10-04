Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) Stock Holdings Lifted by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC raised its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Free Report) by 858.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 140,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 126,051 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties were worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 261.2% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 12,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 9,339 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 7.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Armada Hoffler Properties from $12.75 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th.

Insider Activity at Armada Hoffler Properties

In related news, Director Dennis H. Gartman acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.09 per share, with a total value of $49,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,486 shares in the company, valued at $238,279.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel A. Hoffler bought 95,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $999,999.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 266,647 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,793.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis H. Gartman bought 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.09 per share, for a total transaction of $49,905.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,279.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Armada Hoffler Properties Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:AHH opened at $10.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $955.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.56 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 7.49 and a current ratio of 7.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.24. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $13.11.

Armada Hoffler Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.62%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 911.11%.

Armada Hoffler Properties Profile

Armada Hoffler (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality retail, office, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

Featured Stories

