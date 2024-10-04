ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) Chairman Purchases $198,600.00 in Stock

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Get Free Report) Chairman Daniel C. Staton bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.86 per share, with a total value of $198,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 24,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,434.40. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Price Performance

Shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,315,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,352. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.31 and a 12 month high of $21.93. The company has a market capitalization of $963.10 million, a PE ratio of -27.44 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.31 and a 200 day moving average of $19.68.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.09. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a positive return on equity of 16.64%. The company had revenue of $129.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.47 million. Equities analysts expect that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio is -400.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LifePro Asset Management bought a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,035,000. TrueMark Investments LLC acquired a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT during the second quarter worth $1,692,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT in the first quarter valued at $1,549,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 349,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,768,000 after buying an additional 47,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT during the 1st quarter worth about $525,000. 54.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ARMOUR Residential REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.83.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Company Profile

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans; and unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

Featured Stories

