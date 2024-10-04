ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) Chairman Purchases $198,600.00 in Stock

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Get Free Report) Chairman Daniel C. Staton bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.86 per share, with a total value of $198,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 24,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,434.40. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
ARMOUR Residential REIT Price Performance
Shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,315,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,352. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.31 and a 12 month high of $21.93. The company has a market capitalization of $963.10 million, a PE ratio of -27.44 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.31 and a 200 day moving average of $19.68.
ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.09. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a positive return on equity of 16.64%. The company had revenue of $129.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.47 million. Equities analysts expect that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.
ARMOUR Residential REIT Dividend Announcement
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LifePro Asset Management bought a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,035,000. TrueMark Investments LLC acquired a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT during the second quarter worth $1,692,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT in the first quarter valued at $1,549,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 349,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,768,000 after buying an additional 47,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT during the 1st quarter worth about $525,000. 54.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
ARR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ARMOUR Residential REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.83.
View Our Latest Analysis on ARR
ARMOUR Residential REIT Company Profile
ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans; and unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.
