Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.28 Per Share

Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, October 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This is a boost from Arrow Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

Arrow Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.3% per year over the last three years. Arrow Financial has a payout ratio of 43.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Arrow Financial alerts:

Arrow Financial Trading Up 2.5 %

AROW traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.33. 833 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,976. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.99 and its 200 day moving average is $26.30. Arrow Financial has a 12 month low of $16.85 and a 12 month high of $32.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $473.05 million, a PE ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 0.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arrow Financial

Arrow Financial ( NASDAQ:AROW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. Arrow Financial had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 14.94%. The business had revenue of $55.83 million during the quarter.

In other Arrow Financial news, Director Raymond F. O’conor sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total transaction of $60,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,299,165.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $172,520. 3.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AROW shares. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Arrow Financial in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Arrow Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Arrow Financial

Arrow Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and enhancement to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.