Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) CEO Sells $39,633.60 in Stock

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) CEO K Charles Janac sold 5,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total value of $39,633.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,062,433.46. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Thursday, September 5th, K Charles Janac sold 1,955 shares of Arteris stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total value of $14,193.30.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, K Charles Janac sold 1,348 shares of Arteris stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.87, for a total value of $10,608.76.

Shares of AIP stock remained flat at $7.10 during midday trading on Friday. 63,744 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,840. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.62. The stock has a market cap of $273.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 1.11. Arteris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.20 and a 52 week high of $9.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Arteris ( NASDAQ:AIP ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.07). Arteris had a negative net margin of 68.37% and a negative return on equity of 274.66%. The firm had revenue of $14.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arteris, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on AIP. Westpark Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Arteris in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Arteris in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Arteris by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 711,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,211,000 after purchasing an additional 143,385 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Arteris by 28.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 534,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,911,000 after buying an additional 117,312 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Arteris during the second quarter worth $580,000. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong purchased a new stake in shares of Arteris in the second quarter valued at $554,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Arteris by 2,182.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 30,428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and System-on-Chip (Soc) Integration Automation software solutions (SIA) in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in Soc designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

