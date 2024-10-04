Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) COO Laurent R. Moll Sells 3,801 Shares

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) COO Laurent R. Moll sold 3,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total transaction of $27,291.18. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 490,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,522,989.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Arteris Price Performance

AIP remained flat at $7.10 on Friday. 63,744 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,840. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Arteris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.20 and a 52-week high of $9.54. The company has a market cap of $273.20 million, a PE ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.62.

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $14.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.68 million. Arteris had a negative net margin of 68.37% and a negative return on equity of 274.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Arteris, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AIP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Westpark Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Arteris in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Arteris in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arteris

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Arteris during the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arteris in the second quarter valued at about $115,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Arteris by 2,182.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 30,428 shares during the period. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong acquired a new stake in shares of Arteris during the second quarter worth about $554,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Arteris during the second quarter worth about $580,000. 64.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arteris

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and System-on-Chip (Soc) Integration Automation software solutions (SIA) in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in Soc designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

Further Reading

