Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Stock Holdings Lowered by GuoLine Advisory Pte Ltd

GuoLine Advisory Pte Ltd cut its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 44,200 shares during the quarter. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. comprises 3.3% of GuoLine Advisory Pte Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. GuoLine Advisory Pte Ltd’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $32,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AJG. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 89.7% during the 2nd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $286.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $62.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.72. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $218.63 and a fifty-two week high of $301.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $287.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $264.61.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 48.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AJG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $301.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $273.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $282.93.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AJG

Insider Buying and Selling at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, President Michael Robert Pesch sold 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.20, for a total value of $2,103,020.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 33,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,853,685.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 8,710 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total transaction of $2,482,959.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,654,772.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Michael Robert Pesch sold 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.20, for a total value of $2,103,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 33,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,853,685.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,145 shares of company stock valued at $12,622,660 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.