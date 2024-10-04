ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) Plans Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.02

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA – Get Free Report) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, October 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 20th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th.
ASA Gold and Precious Metals Price Performance
ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,186. ASA Gold and Precious Metals has a 12-month low of $12.80 and a 12-month high of $21.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.27.
ASA Gold and Precious Metals Company Profile
