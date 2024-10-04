ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) Plans Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.02

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA – Get Free Report) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, October 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 20th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Price Performance

ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,186. ASA Gold and Precious Metals has a 12-month low of $12.80 and a 12-month high of $21.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.27.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Company Profile

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. It also invests in exchange traded funds.

