Ascend Wellness (OTCMKTS:AWWH) Trading Down 3.9% – Should You Sell?

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AWWH – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.79 and last traded at $0.80. 110,387 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 819% from the average session volume of 12,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.83.

Ascend Wellness Stock Up 3.8 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.07.

About Ascend Wellness

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis consumer packaged goods. The company's cannabis product categories include flowers, pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, edibles, and other cannabis-related products. As of May 26, 2021, it operated 17 retail locations.

