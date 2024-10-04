ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its position in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,351 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in ASE Technology were worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Trust Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in ASE Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 1,265.9% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 262,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,005,000 after buying an additional 243,110 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in ASE Technology by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 221,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 9,322 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in ASE Technology by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 544,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,222,000 after acquiring an additional 61,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in ASE Technology by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 88,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 23,403 shares during the period. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ASX shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded ASE Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th.

ASE Technology Stock Performance

NYSE ASX opened at $9.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.54. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $7.33 and a 12-month high of $12.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 5.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Research analysts expect that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

ASE Technology Company Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; commercial complex, after-sales, and support services; manages parking lot services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

