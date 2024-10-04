Ashoka India Equity Investment (LON:AIE) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Ashoka India Equity Investment (LON:AIE – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 274.69 ($3.67) and traded as high as GBX 291.04 ($3.89). Ashoka India Equity Investment shares last traded at GBX 285 ($3.81), with a volume of 360,279 shares changing hands.
Ashoka India Equity Investment Stock Down 0.4 %
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 285.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 274.83. The firm has a market capitalization of £418.79 million, a P/E ratio of 527.78 and a beta of 0.50.
About Ashoka India Equity Investment
Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust PLC is headquartered in London, United Kingdom.
