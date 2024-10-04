ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Berenberg Bank

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded ASM International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th.

ASM International Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASMIY opened at $653.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.69 and a beta of 1.64. ASM International has a 12-month low of $375.35 and a 12-month high of $813.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $641.90 and its 200 day moving average is $672.98.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.17 by ($0.59). ASM International had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 21.26%. The business had revenue of $760.07 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ASM International will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current year.

ASM International Company Profile

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices in Europe, the United States, and Asia. The company's products include wafer processing deposition systems for atomic layer deposition (ALD), epitaxy, silicon carbide, plasma enhanced chemical vapor deposition (PECVD), and vertical furnace systems, including low pressure chemical vapor deposition (LPCVD), diffusion, and oxidation products, as well as provides spare parts and support services.

