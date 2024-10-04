ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Morgan Stanley raised shares of ASM International from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th.
ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.17 by ($0.59). ASM International had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $760.07 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ASM International will post 16.41 EPS for the current year.
About ASM International
ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices in Europe, the United States, and Asia. The company's products include wafer processing deposition systems for atomic layer deposition (ALD), epitaxy, silicon carbide, plasma enhanced chemical vapor deposition (PECVD), and vertical furnace systems, including low pressure chemical vapor deposition (LPCVD), diffusion, and oxidation products, as well as provides spare parts and support services.
