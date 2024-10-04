ASP Isotopes (NASDAQ:ASPI) Now Covered by Canaccord Genuity Group

Stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of ASP Isotopes (NASDAQ:ASPI – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday, StockNewsAPI reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 49.50% from the stock’s previous close.

ASPI has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on ASP Isotopes in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on ASP Isotopes from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Get ASP Isotopes alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ASPI

ASP Isotopes Stock Performance

NASDAQ ASPI opened at $3.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.81 million, a PE ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 5.11. ASP Isotopes has a 1-year low of $0.84 and a 1-year high of $5.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 4.00.

ASP Isotopes (NASDAQ:ASPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.02 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that ASP Isotopes will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ASP Isotopes news, major shareholder Ak Jensen Investment Managemen purchased 61,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.40 per share, with a total value of $210,286.60. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6,678,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,707,658.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 26.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fielder Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ASP Isotopes in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of ASP Isotopes in the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. HTLF Bank raised its position in shares of ASP Isotopes by 197.0% in the 2nd quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 105,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of ASP Isotopes by 477.0% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 83,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 69,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of ASP Isotopes in the 2nd quarter worth $381,000. 16.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ASP Isotopes

(Get Free Report)

ASP Isotopes Inc, a development stage advanced materials company, focuses on the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of isotopes. It engages in the production and commercialization of Molybdenum-100, a non-radioactive isotope for the medical industry; Carbon-14; and Silicon-28. The company is also developing Quantum Enrichment technology to produce Ytterbium-176, Nickel-64, Lithium 6, Lithium7, and Uranium-235.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ASP Isotopes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASP Isotopes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.