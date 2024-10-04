AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) Position Trimmed by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC lowered its stake in AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK – Free Report) by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,046 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned approximately 0.05% of AssetMark Financial worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 6,360.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in AssetMark Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. Horizon Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in AssetMark Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $301,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AssetMark Financial during the second quarter valued at about $351,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 45.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 3,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.64% of the company’s stock.

AssetMark Financial Price Performance

AssetMark Financial stock opened at $35.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 1.10. AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.92 and a fifty-two week high of $37.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.73.

About AssetMark Financial

AssetMark Financial ( NYSE:AMK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $198.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.28 million. AssetMark Financial had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 19.43%. On average, analysts expect that AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management platform in the United States. It offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology solutions to the financial adviser channel.

