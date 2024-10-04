Atb Cap Markets Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for STERIS’ (TSE:STE)

STERIS’ (TSE:STE – Free Report) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets lowered their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for STERIS’ in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 1st. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now expects that the company will earn ($0.12) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.07). Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for STERIS’’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

STERIS’ Stock Performance

STERIS’ (TSE:STE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$231.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$226.20 million.

About STERIS’

STERIS’s MISSION IS TO HELP OUR CUSTOMERS CREATE A HEALTHIER AND SAFER WORLD by providing innovative healthcare and life science product and service solutions around the globe by providing innovative healthcare and life science product and service solutions around the globe.

