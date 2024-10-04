ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$48.58.
ACO.X has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on ATCO from C$50.50 to C$52.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on ATCO from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. CIBC boosted their target price on ATCO from C$49.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. National Bankshares raised their price target on ATCO from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of ATCO from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday.
In other news, insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. purchased 1,000 shares of ATCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$45.65 per share, with a total value of C$45,650.00. In related news, Senior Officer James Landon sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.56, for a total value of C$56,628.00. Also, insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$45.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$45,650.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $569,150. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of energy, logistics and transportation, water, food and agriculture, real estate, and shelter services in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company engages in the electricity and natural gas transmission and distribution, and international electricity operations; energy storage, electricity generation, industrial water solutions, and clean fuels; and electricity and natural gas retail sales, and whole-home solutions.
