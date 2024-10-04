Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) Shares Purchased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,169 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,911 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Atea Pharmaceuticals worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunpointe LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 6,526 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $87,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 238.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 61,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 43,021 shares during the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jean-Pierre Sommadossi sold 33,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total transaction of $137,461.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,890,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,854,714.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AVIR shares. William Blair upgraded Atea Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $6.88 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ AVIR opened at $3.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $280.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 0.17. Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.77 and a 12 month high of $4.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.69.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.28. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. Analysts forecast that Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Profile

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes antiviral therapeutics for patients with viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, an oral antiviral candidate that is in Phase 3 SUNRISE-3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

Further Reading

