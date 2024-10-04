Atlantia (OTCMKTS:ATASY) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Atlantia SpA (OTCMKTS:ATASY – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.91 and traded as high as $11.98. Atlantia shares last traded at $11.91, with a volume of 49,800 shares traded.
Atlantia Trading Down 0.4 %
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.91 and its 200 day moving average is $11.91.
About Atlantia
Atlantia SpA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of motorways, airports and transport infrastructure, parking areas, and intermodal systems worldwide. It operates and manages approximately 13,000 kilometers of toll motorways. The company manages, maintains, constructs, and widens related motorways operated under concession; and provides support for the Italian motorway operators.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Atlantia
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- When Is the Best Time to Invest in Mutual Funds?
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Is NVIDIA Stock in a Correction or Consolidation?
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- 3 Oversold Stocks with Big RSI Rebound Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Atlantia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.