Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI) Shares Acquired by Central Pacific Bank Trust Division

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its position in Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Atlas Energy Solutions were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Atlas Energy Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,712,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Atlas Energy Solutions by 9,759.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,628,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611,968 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in Atlas Energy Solutions by 775.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,699,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,988 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Atlas Energy Solutions by 127.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,136,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,564,000 after acquiring an additional 637,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Atlas Energy Solutions by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,305,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,145,000 after acquiring an additional 636,785 shares in the last quarter. 34.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlas Energy Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AESI opened at $22.44 on Friday. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.55 and a twelve month high of $24.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.53.

Atlas Energy Solutions Increases Dividend

Atlas Energy Solutions ( NYSE:AESI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.18). Atlas Energy Solutions had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $287.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Atlas Energy Solutions’s revenue was up 77.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. This is an increase from Atlas Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Atlas Energy Solutions’s payout ratio is 51.11%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Gregory M. Shepard purchased 3,248 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.68 per share, for a total transaction of $70,416.64. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,503,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,669,310.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Gregory M. Shepard acquired 3,248 shares of Atlas Energy Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.68 per share, for a total transaction of $70,416.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,503,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,669,310.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Stacy Hock sold 8,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $173,305.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 951,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,247,175.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,713 shares of company stock worth $510,403. 24.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on AESI shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Atlas Energy Solutions from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Tudor Pickering raised Atlas Energy Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. began coverage on Atlas Energy Solutions in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Atlas Energy Solutions from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.25.

Atlas Energy Solutions Profile

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc engages in the production, processing, and sale of mesh and sand that are used as a proppant during the well completion process in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico. The company provides transportation and logistics, storage solutions, and contract labor services. It sells its products and services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield services companies.

