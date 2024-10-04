Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Sold by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 281 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 229.8% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 383.9% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 2,175.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Atlassian

In other news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.21, for a total transaction of $1,440,257.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 437,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,214,139.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.21, for a total transaction of $1,440,257.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 437,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,214,139.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $133,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 152,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,693,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 224,263 shares of company stock worth $37,043,467 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Stock Performance

Shares of Atlassian stock opened at $160.44 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.81. The company has a market cap of $41.72 billion, a PE ratio of -254.67 and a beta of 0.73. Atlassian Co. has a one year low of $135.29 and a one year high of $258.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 6.89% and a negative return on equity of 17.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TEAM shares. JMP Securities upgraded Atlassian to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $220.00 to $177.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Atlassian from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $211.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.65.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TEAM

About Atlassian

(Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.