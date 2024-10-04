AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by LifePlan Financial LLC

LifePlan Financial LLC lifted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,118 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the quarter. LifePlan Financial LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at about $232,000. Private Client Services LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Apella Capital LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 20.8% in the third quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 29,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 5,061 shares in the last quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in AT&T in the third quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its holdings in AT&T by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 1,460,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,134,000 after acquiring an additional 94,312 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on AT&T from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded AT&T to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.38.

AT&T Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $22.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $158.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.59. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.12 and a 1 year high of $22.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.63.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The firm had revenue of $29.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.05 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.68%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

