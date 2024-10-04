AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Anchor Investment Management LLC

Anchor Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 12.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,393 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,811 shares during the quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T by 356.5% in the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. American Capital Advisory LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 107.5% in the second quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in AT&T in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Stock Down 0.6 %

AT&T stock opened at $22.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.59. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.12 and a fifty-two week high of $22.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.63.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The company had revenue of $29.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.05 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 10.41%. AT&T’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T has been the subject of a number of research reports. Daiwa America upgraded AT&T to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BNP Paribas upgraded AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AT&T in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Redburn Atlantic upgraded AT&T to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on AT&T from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.38.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

