Aura Minerals (TSE:ORA) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Aura Minerals Inc. (TSE:ORA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$16.50 and last traded at C$16.30, with a volume of 19731 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, National Bankshares raised their price target on Aura Minerals from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th.

Aura Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$14.24 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.62. The stock has a market cap of C$1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -24.92 and a beta of 0.56.

Aura Minerals (TSE:ORA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C($0.24). The firm had revenue of C$183.91 million during the quarter. Aura Minerals had a negative net margin of 6.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.41%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aura Minerals Inc. will post 4.2146739 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Aura Minerals

In related news, Director Glauber Rosa Luvizotto sold 19,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.97, for a total value of C$269,669.25. 57.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Aura Minerals

Aura Minerals Inc, a gold and copper production company, focuses on the development and operation of gold and base metal projects in the Americas. It operates through Minosa Mine, Apoena Mines, The Aranzazu Mine, Corporate, Almas, and Projects segments. The company primarily explores for gold and copper in Brazil, Mexico, and Honduras.

Featured Stories

