Aurania Resources (CVE:ARU) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Aurania Resources Ltd. (CVE:ARU – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.70 and last traded at C$0.66, with a volume of 34381 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.63.

Aurania Resources Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.57 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.92. The stock has a market cap of C$63.72 million, a PE ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.65.

Aurania Resources (CVE:ARU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aurania Resources Ltd. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aurania Resources

Aurania Resources Ltd., a junior exploration mining company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Ecuador and Peru. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Lost Cities Cutucu project comprises 42 mineral exploration concessions covering an area of approximately 207,764 hectares located in southeastern Ecuador.

