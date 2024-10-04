Aurubis (ETR:NDA) Shares Down 1% – What’s Next?

Aurubis AG (ETR:NDA – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €64.55 ($71.72) and last traded at €64.80 ($72.00). 68,015 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 324,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at €65.45 ($72.72).

Aurubis Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €66.91 and its 200 day moving average price is €70.87.

Aurubis Company Profile

Aurubis AG processes metal concentrates and recycling materials in Germany. The company processes scrap metals, organic and inorganic metalbearing recycling raw materials, and industrial residues. It also offers wire rods and specialty wires, shapes, bars and profiles, industrial rolled products, and architectural rolled products.

