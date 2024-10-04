Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Price Target Cut to $134.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Bank of America from $137.00 to $134.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

ALV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Autoliv from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Autoliv in a report on Monday, July 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Autoliv in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Autoliv from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $124.79.

NYSE ALV opened at $92.21 on Thursday. Autoliv has a 1-year low of $89.37 and a 1-year high of $129.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.73.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The auto parts company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 30.05% and a net margin of 5.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Autoliv will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.43%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swedbank AB raised its position in shares of Autoliv by 20.5% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,362,040 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $252,715,000 after buying an additional 402,426 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Autoliv by 3.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,316,874 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $140,892,000 after purchasing an additional 40,957 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its position in Autoliv by 21.8% in the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,160,076 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $117,330,000 after purchasing an additional 207,521 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Autoliv by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 958,304 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $105,596,000 after purchasing an additional 278,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Autoliv by 169.8% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 759,239 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $83,661,000 after purchasing an additional 477,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

