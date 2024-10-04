Autoscope Technologies (NASDAQ:AATC) Trading Down 3.2% – What’s Next?

Autoscope Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AATC – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.61 and last traded at $7.65. 6,625 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 11,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.90.

Autoscope Technologies Stock Up 1.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 25.10, a quick ratio of 19.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $41.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.75.

Autoscope Technologies (NASDAQ:AATC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Autoscope Technologies had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 53.02%. The business had revenue of $3.77 million during the quarter.

Autoscope Technologies Announces Dividend

About Autoscope Technologies

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Autoscope Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 42.62%.

Autoscope Technologies Corporation develops and markets video and radar processing products for use in intersection control, highway, bridge and tunnel traffic management, and traffic data collection applications in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and North America. It operates in two segments, Intersection and Highway.

