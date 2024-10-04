Autumn Glory Partners LLC Buys 15,498 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Autumn Glory Partners LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 900.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,220 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,498 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 1.1% of Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 862.7% during the 2nd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 911,938 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $112,661,000 after acquiring an additional 817,207 shares during the period. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 710.6% in the 2nd quarter. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. now owns 36,751 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,540,000 after buying an additional 32,217 shares during the last quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 945.0% in the second quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 6,577 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 686.0% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Family Office LLC now owns 34,560 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after buying an additional 30,163 shares during the period. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth about $835,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total transaction of $524,295.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 492,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,370,572.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total transaction of $4,840,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,380,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,077,958.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total transaction of $524,295.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 492,409 shares in the company, valued at $57,370,572.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,077,403 shares of company stock valued at $486,699,184 over the last ninety days. 4.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Westpark Capital upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $127.50 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on NVIDIA from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Melius Research boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.10.

Shares of NVDA opened at $122.85 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $39.23 and a one year high of $140.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The company has a market cap of $3.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 71.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.67.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.04% and a return on equity of 113.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 122.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 28th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the computer hardware maker to reacquire up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.34%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

