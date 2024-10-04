Avance Gas (OTCMKTS:AVACF) Stock Price Down 0.6% – Here’s Why

Shares of Avance Gas Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:AVACF – Get Free Report) traded down 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.44 and last traded at $10.63. 16,827 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 40% from the average session volume of 12,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.70.

Avance Gas Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.92.

About Avance Gas

Avance Gas Holding Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) worldwide. The company transports LPG from the Middle East Gulf and the United States Gulf/the United States East Coast to destinations in Europe, South America, India, and Asia. As of December 31, 2023, it owned and operated through a fleet of fourteen very large gas carriers and six dual-fuel LPG newbuildings.

