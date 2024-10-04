Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $95.39 and last traded at $95.34, with a volume of 215217 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $94.37.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avantis U.S. Equity ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVUS. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 833.3% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $135,000.

About Avantis U.S. Equity ETF

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Featured Stories

