Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 27.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 17,767 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $6,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 109.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 348.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 223.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 87.3% in the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 33,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 15,507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jorge Titinger sold 6,086 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total transaction of $669,338.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,892.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ACLS. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Friday, August 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.33.

Axcelis Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ACLS stock opened at $99.61 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.75. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.77 and a 52 week high of $170.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.58.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.18. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 27.35%. The firm had revenue of $256.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Further Reading

